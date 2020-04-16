Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan)

Dashi gives this vegetable rice recipe its savory depth. Rinsing the rice may seem like an extraneous step but it removes some of the surface starch for fluffier rice. And soaking the rice in seasoned dashi before cooking infuses the dish with more flavor.

Andrea Nguyen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

20 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
6

  • Put rice in a large saucepan and add water to cover by 1 inch. Swish with your fingers to loosen the surface starch. Pour off the water and repeat two or three times, or until the water is nearly clear. Pour the rice into a fine-mesh sieve and let drain for 5 minutes. Shake the sieve a few times, then return the rice to the pan.

  • Add dashi, mirin, tamari and salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.

  • Bring the mixture to a lively simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer, cover and cook for 30 minutes. Place mushrooms, carrot and scallion whites on top, cover and cook until the rice and vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes more.

  • Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Scatter peas over the top, then fluff the rice and combine with the peas. Cover and let stand until the peas are thawed, about 10 minutes. Stir in scallion greens before serving.

Dashi Stock

1 cup
188 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.3g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 3.1g; fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 1946.7IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 11.9mcg; calcium 15.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 14.1mg; potassium 169mg; sodium 291.2mg.
