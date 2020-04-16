Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan)
Dashi gives this vegetable rice recipe its savory depth. Rinsing the rice may seem like an extraneous step but it removes some of the surface starch for fluffier rice. And soaking the rice in seasoned dashi before cooking infuses the dish with more flavor.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipes
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.3g; dietary fiber 4.5g; sugars 3.1g; fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 1946.7IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 11.9mcg; calcium 15.7mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 14.1mg; potassium 169mg; sodium 291.2mg.