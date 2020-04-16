Dashi Stock
Dashi is a versatile Japanese fish stock that only requires three ingredients. See some tips below for ideas for recipes to use it in.
EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Tips: Kombu, or dried kelp, is mildly salty and slightly sweet. The strips often come covered with naturally occurring salts: don't wipe this off before cooking because it adds to the umami of the kombu. Find it in natural-foods stores.
Use dashi in Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan), add dashi to steaming liquid for clams, or use in shrimp & grits: Simmer shrimp shells in dashi for about 10 minutes. Strain, then use the stock to cook the grits. Serve the grits topped with shrimp sautéed in garlic and sesame oil.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; cholesterol 0.1mg; calcium 15.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 11.3mg; potassium 64.5mg; sodium 40.6mg.