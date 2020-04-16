Dashi Stock

Dashi is a versatile Japanese fish stock that only requires three ingredients. See some tips below for ideas for recipes to use it in.

Andrea Nguyen
EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Servings:
14

  • If there is a chalky film on the kombu, avoid wiping or washing it off; the film contains flavorful natural glutamates. Combine the kombu and water in a large pot and set aside for at least 20 minutes or cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Heat the pot over medium heat until it comes to a bare simmer. Remove from heat and scatter bonito flakes over the top; let stand for 5 minutes. Remove the kombu using tongs and reserve for another use, such as slicing for a salad or soup.

  • Line a sieve with cheesecloth and place over a large bowl. Strain the stock.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Tips: Kombu, or dried kelp, is mildly salty and slightly sweet. The strips often come covered with naturally occurring salts: don't wipe this off before cooking because it adds to the umami of the kombu. Find it in natural-foods stores.

Use dashi in Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan), add dashi to steaming liquid for clams, or use in shrimp & grits: Simmer shrimp shells in dashi for about 10 minutes. Strain, then use the stock to cook the grits. Serve the grits topped with shrimp sautéed in garlic and sesame oil.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; cholesterol 0.1mg; calcium 15.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 11.3mg; potassium 64.5mg; sodium 40.6mg.
