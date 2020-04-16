Umami Paste

A quartet of ingredients—tomato paste, liquid aminos, dried mushrooms and nutritional yeast—makes this umami paste super-savory. Mix it into mayo for sandwiches, toss it with pasta, or try it in Umami Veggie Burgers (see Associated Recipes).

Andrea Nguyen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

50 mins
1 hr
12

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and salt. Cook, stirring frequently and reducing the heat as necessary, until very dark golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium, add garlic and cook until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds. Stir in water, tomato paste, liquid aminos, ground mushrooms and pepper. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick and pasty, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in nutritional yeast. Let stand for 10 minutes to concentrate and meld flavors. Transfer to a mini food processor and process until smooth.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 month or freeze for up to 3 months.

1 Tbsp.
43 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 4.4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.8g; fat 2.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 82.2IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 5.7mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 7.1mg; potassium 116.8mg; sodium 246.3mg.
