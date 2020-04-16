Baked Fish & Kale Lavash Wraps

Rating: Unrated

Controlling moisture is key to avoiding soggy lavash in this recipe, so be sure to squeeze as much liquid from the greens as possible. Look for lavash with large sandwich wraps at the grocery store. We prefer the flakier texture of rectangular lavash--the round ones are more like big flour tortillas and bake up a little gummy.

Andrea Nguyen
EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. Put a kettle of water on to boil.

    Advertisement

  • Put greens in a bowl. Cover with boiling water and let wilt for about 5 minutes. Drain and squeeze out excess moisture. Chop and return to the bowl. Mix in tarragon (and/or dill), scallions, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

  • Pat fish dry and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • To make each wrap, place a lavash sheet on your work surface with a short side closest to you. Brush with 1 teaspoon oil and place a portion of fish about 2 inches from the bottom edge. Smear 1 tablespoon red pepper sauce on the fish and top with one-fourth of the greens. Roll up like a burrito and place seam-side down on the prepared pan. Brush the wraps with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil.

  • Bake until the lavash is browned and crisp, rotating the pan from back to front halfway through, 20 to 30 minutes. Serve immediately with additional sauce, if desired.

Tips

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 wrap
Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 45.7g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 3.4g; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 44.6mg; vitamin a iu 2486.8IU; vitamin c 45.7mg; folate 21.5mcg; calcium 154.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 23.8mg; potassium 520.4mg; sodium 844mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2021