Very Versatile Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

This smoky, tangy sauce takes flavor cues from ajvar, a roasted red pepper spread from the Eastern Mediterranean. Toss it with pasta, mix it with roasted eggplant for a dip, or cook up some baked fish wraps (see Associated Recipes).

Andrea Nguyen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil.

  • Halve peppers lengthwise and discard stems and seeds. Place the halves, cut-side down, on the prepared pan along with garlic.

  • Broil, flipping often, until the peppers are charred in many spots, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and loosely cover with the foil. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 20 minutes. Place the garlic on a small plate.

  • Peel the peppers and garlic. Transfer the garlic to a food processor and add paprika, salt and cayenne; process to finely chop the garlic. Add the peppers and vinegar; process until pureed. With the machine running, slowly pour in oil through the feed tube. Let the sauce stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 4.2g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 2.6g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 1979.7IU; vitamin c 121mg; folate 26.3mcg; calcium 6.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 8mg; potassium 134.4mg; sodium 163.1mg.
