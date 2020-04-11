Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling

To assemble cake: Using a toothpick, poke several holes into the top of each cake layer. Place one layer on a serving plate, brush with 1 tablespoon brandy (or apple juice), then spread the pineapple filling evenly on top. Top with the second layer and brush it with the remaining 1 tablespoon brandy (or apple juice). Allow the liquid to soak into the cake for about 10 minutes. Smooth the frosting over the top layer and sprinkle with almonds.