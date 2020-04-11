Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling

Rating: Unrated

This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour.

Kristen Hartke
EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Credit: Johnny Autry

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cake
Filling
Frosting

Directions

  • To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat two 8-inch round cake pans with cooking spray. Line the bottoms with parchment paper and coat the paper with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk yogurt, oil, granulated sugar, almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk in almond flour until well combined. Sift gluten-free flour, baking soda, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt into a medium bowl. Alternately fold the flour mixture and milk into the yogurt mixture, making 3 additions of the flour mixture and 2 additions of milk, until combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pans, spreading evenly.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool in the pans for 15 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Remove the parchment and let cool completely, about 45 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare filling: Combine pineapple and rum (or orange juice) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and add lemon zest and lemon juice; cook, stirring occasionally, until the pineapple begins to soften and the liquid is reduced by at least one-third, 5 to 10 minutes. Crush the pineapple with a potato masher. Add chia seeds, reduce heat to low and continue cooking until the mixture thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in agave and salt. Let cool for 1 hour.

  • To prepare frosting: Combine butter and shortening in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add confectioners' sugar, amaretto (or almond extract), vanilla and salt, beating on low speed and scraping down the sides as necessary, until smooth. Increase speed to high and beat until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

  • To assemble cake: Using a toothpick, poke several holes into the top of each cake layer. Place one layer on a serving plate, brush with 1 tablespoon brandy (or apple juice), then spread the pineapple filling evenly on top. Top with the second layer and brush it with the remaining 1 tablespoon brandy (or apple juice). Allow the liquid to soak into the cake for about 10 minutes. Smooth the frosting over the top layer and sprinkle with almonds.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate filling (Step 4) for up to 1 week.

Equipment: Two 8-inch round cake pans, parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 piece
Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 37.5g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 21.3g; fat 17.5g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 8.7mg; vitamin a iu 136.6IU; vitamin c 26.1mg; folate 13.6mcg; calcium 77.8mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 32.8mg; potassium 213.5mg; sodium 200.2mg; added sugar 15g.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2021