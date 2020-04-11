Mint Chocolate Cake
This mint chocolate cake is an homage to Andes Crème de Menthe Thins. It's rich and quite easy to whip up. Add a touch of food coloring to make the mint buttercream filling pale green if you'd like.
EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Credit: Johnny Autry
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate assembled cake for up to 2 days. Serve at room temperature.
Equipment: Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 piece
Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 28g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 18.5mg; vitamin a iu 210.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 25.4mcg; calcium 19.6mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 24.8mg; potassium 97.4mg; sodium 206mg; added sugar 27g.