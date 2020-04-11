Vegan Dark Chocolate Cake
No one will guess that this moist, decadent devil's food cake is vegan. Aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, is the secret to whipping up the gloriously light buttercream-like frosting on this vegan chocolate cake. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
To make ahead: Refrigerate frosted cake for up to 1 day. Serve at room temperature.
Equipment: Three 8-inch round cake pans, parchment paper, candy thermometer
348 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 40.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 27.3g; fat 20.2g; saturated fat 12.7g; vitamin a iu 19.4IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 28.7mcg; calcium 64mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 62.6mg; sodium 287.6mg; added sugar 27g.