Vegan Dark Chocolate Cake

When the syrup reaches 235 degrees, increase the mixer speed to high and beat the aquafaba until very stiff peaks form, at the same time continuing to cook the syrup until it reaches 248 degrees. Carefully pour the syrup slowly into the stiff aquafaba with the mixer on high speed and beat until the mixture is as thick as marshmallow fluff. Switch to the paddle attachment and beat on high speed until the outside of the bowl is cool to the touch, about 5 minutes. Add butter, a spoonful at a time, until it's completely incorporated. (If the mixture starts to look curdled, don't panic! It will come back together as it mixes.) Add vanilla and beat on medium-low speed, scraping the sides occasionally, until the frosting is thick and glossy.