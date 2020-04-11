Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream
Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Gallery
Credit: Johnny Autry
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 10-inch tube pan
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 piece with 2 Tbsp. strawberries & 2 Tbsp. coconut cream
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 56.1g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 45.7g; fat 6g; saturated fat 5.5g; vitamin a iu 3.5IU; vitamin c 16.7mg; folate 45.2mcg; calcium 10.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 15.2mg; potassium 166.1mg; sodium 165.3mg; added sugar 26g.