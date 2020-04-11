Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.

Kristen Hartke
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Credit: Johnny Autry

Recipe Summary test

active:
50 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cake
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare cake: Combine egg whites, lemon (or vanilla) extract and salt in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium speed until frothy, about 1 minute. Sprinkle in cream of tartar and continue beating on medium-high, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed, until stiff, glossy peaks start to form, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, then increase speed to high and beat until very glossy, about 4 minutes more.

  • Whisk the remaining 3/4 cup sugar, flour and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Gently fold the flour mixture into the egg whites with a flexible spatula until combined. Carefully spoon the batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan, smoothing the top.

  • Bake the cake until golden brown and the top just springs back when touched, about 50 minutes.

  • Invert the cake onto a wire rack (if it has risen above the top of the pan, you may want to invert over a bottle through the hole in the pan so the top of the cake doesn't stick to the rack) and let cool completely, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • To prepare topping: Spoon the solid chunks of cold coconut cream into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment (reserve any of the clear coconut water that remains in the can for another use). Add confectioners' sugar and beat on high speed, scraping down the sides as needed, until it is the consistency of buttercream. (You can add a couple of spoonfuls of the coconut water if it seems too thick.)

  • To assemble cake: Use a knife to loosen the cake around the edges. Invert onto a serving plate and remove the pan. Serve with the whipped coconut cream, strawberries and candied lemon peel, if desired.

Tips

Equipment: 10-inch tube pan

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 piece with 2 Tbsp. strawberries & 2 Tbsp. coconut cream
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 56.1g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 45.7g; fat 6g; saturated fat 5.5g; vitamin a iu 3.5IU; vitamin c 16.7mg; folate 45.2mcg; calcium 10.6mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 15.2mg; potassium 166.1mg; sodium 165.3mg; added sugar 26g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/24/2021