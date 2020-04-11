Red Curry Peanut Sauce

This nutty twist on traditional peanut sauce is a great way to liven up grilled chicken, fish, rice noodles and vegetables.

Ivy Odom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add curry paste, ginger and garlic. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  • Combine broth, peanut butter, vinegar, tamari (or soy sauce) in a food processor or mini food processor. Add the curry mixture and process until smooth, about 20 seconds.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 3.5g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.7g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 0.1IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 1.8mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 36mg; sodium 210.2mg.
