Pepita & Cilantro Pesto

Cilantro and pepitas make an interesting alternative to basil and pine nuts in a simple pesto. Stir this cilantro pesto into a grain bowl or serve with chicken or fish.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cilantro, parsley, Manchego, pepitas, lime juice, garlic and salt in a food processor. Pulse until very finely chopped. With the motor running, slowly add oil in a steady stream; process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Scrape down the sides, if necessary, and process once more until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.2g; fat 10.4g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 813.8IU; vitamin c 10mg; folate 12.1mcg; calcium 12.5mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 7.1mg; potassium 71.5mg; sodium 92.3mg.
