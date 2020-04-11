Greek Salad Tomato Salsa

Rating: Unrated

Here we have all the elements of Greek salad in a fresh tomato salsa form. It's delicious with grilled fish or chicken or as a dip with pita chips.

Ivy Odom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta, olives, oil, vinegar, oregano, crushed red pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.3g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 4.2mg; vitamin a iu 202.2IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 7.1mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 5.8mg; potassium 151mg; sodium 352mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/05/2021