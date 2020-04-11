Vegan Whipped Coffee

No matter whether you're feeling nutty, sowing your oats or going coconuts, you can still enjoy the whipped coffee trend. The fluffy coffee drink, also known as dalgona coffee, is just as flavorful when made with any nondairy milk. Pick your favorite dairy alternative and vegan sugar and give it a whirl. Serve over ice, if desired, for an even more refreshing beverage.

Casey Barber
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings: 2
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Divide milk between 2 8- to 12-ounce glasses and set aside.

  • Whisk coffee and sugar together in a large bowl. Pour in the boiling water. Beat with an electric mixer until thickened and very fluffy, about 3 minutes. (Alternatively, you can use a stand mixer or a whisk: whisk as fast as you can.)

  • Divide the whipped coffee mixture between the 2 glasses. Stir before drinking to combine the milk and coffee.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 8 oz.
8 oz.
Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.2g; sugars 11.8g; fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 186IU; folate 1.3mcg; calcium 268.2mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 33.4mg; potassium 443.3mg; sodium 105mg; added sugar 12g.
