Coconut-Curry Chicken Cutlets

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy chicken cutlet recipe will help you get a healthy meal on the table in just 20 minutes. Coconut milk's creamy consistency is perfect for making quick pan sauces--no need to add a thickener.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, in batches if necessary, and cook, flipping once, until browned and cooked through, 1 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Remove pan from heat. Whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, coconut milk, brown sugar, curry paste and lime juice in the pan. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve the chicken with quinoa and the sauce, garnished with cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Red Thai curry paste's aromatic blend of lemongrass, ginger and chile peppers is in the middle of the road heat-wise--try green curry paste for more heat or yellow for less.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken, 1/2 cup quinoa & 3 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 27.2g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 4.5g; fat 16.7g; saturated fat 5.8g; cholesterol 65mg; vitamin a iu 6.5IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 39.3mcg; calcium 19.1mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 59.8mg; potassium 168.1mg; sodium 194.8mg; added sugar 3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/14/2022