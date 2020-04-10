Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add orzo and cook for 7 minutes. Add shrimp and peas and cook until the peas are tender and the shrimp are cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, lemon zest and juice, dill, shallot, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Add the orzo, shrimp and peas to the bowl and toss to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature and garnished with more dill, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 49.7g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 5.2g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 182.6mg; vitamin a iu 1250.8IU; vitamin c 57.5mg; folate 44.2mcg; calcium 136.5mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 114.8mg; potassium 586.1mg; sodium 490mg.
