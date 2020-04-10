Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad
Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 49.7g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 5.2g; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 182.6mg; vitamin a iu 1250.8IU; vitamin c 57.5mg; folate 44.2mcg; calcium 136.5mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 114.8mg; potassium 586.1mg; sodium 490mg.