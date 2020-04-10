Sweet & Peppery Flank Steak with Shishitos

This flank steak recipe comes together easily on a baking sheet, but if you're itching to take it outside, fire up the grill instead. Just be sure to use a grill basket for the peppers so you don't end up chasing them around the grates, or worse, losing them to the fire.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Combine brown sugar, pepper and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Pat steak dry, then rub the brown sugar mixture on both sides. Place on the prepared pan.

  • Toss peppers with 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Scatter the peppers around the steak.

  • Broil, flipping the steak and stirring the peppers once halfway through, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the steak registers 145 degrees F for medium rare and the peppers are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk vinegar, scallion and the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and pinch of salt in the large bowl.

  • Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Add the peppers and any accumulated juices from the steak back to the bowl and toss to coat. Slice the steak against the grain and serve with the peppers.

263 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 11.2g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 8g; fat 12.8g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 68.4mg; vitamin a iu 3594.2IU; vitamin c 145.5mg; folate 62.4mcg; calcium 33.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 35.2mg; potassium 544.8mg; sodium 441.1mg; added sugar 3g.
