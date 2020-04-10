Tandoori Grilled Tofu with Red Peppers & Broccolini

Spiced yogurt does two jobs here as both the marinade and the sauce for this grilled tofu recipe.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add chili powder, garam masala, turmeric, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in yogurt, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Transfer 1/4 cup to a small bowl and stir in lime juice and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

  • Add broccolini and bell pepper to the medium bowl and toss to coat. Transfer to a plate. Add tofu to the medium bowl and gently toss to coat.

  • Oil the grill rack. Grill the tofu, broccolini and bell pepper, flipping once halfway through, until slightly charred, 6 to 10 minutes. Drizzle with the reserved sauce and serve with cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 14g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 6mg; vitamin a iu 2169.4IU; vitamin c 79.8mg; folate 18.2mcg; calcium 172.9mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 318.8mg; sodium 368.6mg.
