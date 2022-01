Such a quick and healthy dish! I made it three times before I realized the recipe actually calls for a "can of black refried beans" not "can of black beans!" But it was still yummy with just plain black beans! When I make this dish I put half the beans in a container and half in the dish. Then I divide the lime juice and spices between the two, saving the container to make the dip again in the next couple of days. Making just half the recipe is still more than I can eat in one sitting but it is enough to make a healthy meal.