Sun-Dried Tomato & Olive Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

This gluten-free quiche is bright and briny thanks to the mix of sun-dried tomatoes and olives. The Manchego cheese adds a rich and nutty flavor. It's great for brunch, breakfast or dinner. Top with jarred salsa or bruschetta or a drizzle of hot sauce to counter the sweetness of the potatoes. If you have one, use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes into equal-size slices.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, April 2020; updated September 2022

30 mins
1 hr 10 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a glass pie pan with cooking spray.

  • Place sweet potato slices in a microwave-safe baking dish. Add 2 tablespoons water. Cover with plastic wrap. Make 2 or 3 slits in the plastic to vent steam. Microwave on High until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain. When cool enough to handle, arrange the slices across the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie plate, overlapping as necessary to cover. Sprinkle the sweet potatoes with 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and oregano; cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sun-dried tomatoes and olives. Spread evenly over the sweet potato crust.

  • Whisk eggs and egg whites together in a medium bowl. Add cheese, milk, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk until well combined. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pie pan. Bake until set, about 35 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 9.5g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 4.7g; fat 12.5g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 134.4mg; vitamin a iu 4001.4IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 23.9mcg; calcium 216.1mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 23.5mg; potassium 364.3mg; sodium 467.8mg.
