Whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl; set aside. Beat butter and sugar in a stand mixer with paddle attachment or in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated. Reduce the mixer speed to medium-low; add the flour mixture, beating until just combined. Add 1 tablespoon lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and vanilla, beating until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes.