Southern Macaroni Salad

Bring this quintessential Southern macaroni salad, made with whole-wheat macaroni, celery, peas and ham, to your next picnic or barbecue. It's the perfect salad to feed a crowd!

Pam Lolley
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
14

  • Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl; add celery, peas, ham, cheese, pimientos and onion. Toss to combine.

  • Stir mayonnaise and sour cream together in a small bowl. Add the mayonnaise mixture, salt and pepper to the pasta mixture; stir to coat. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 22.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 1.4g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 10.9mg; vitamin a iu 377.1IU; vitamin c 5.7mg; folate 24mcg; calcium 25.1mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 41.8mg; potassium 144.6mg; sodium 280.2mg.
