Lemon-Garlic Butter Scallops

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

In this healthy scallop recipe, lemon brightens up sweet scallops. Serve the lemon-garlic butter scallops alongside sautéed spinach with a piece of toasted whole-grain bread to sop up the buttery sauce.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle scallops with pepper and salt; cook until golden brown on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip scallops and add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and garlic. Continue cooking, spooning the liquid over the scallops, until browned on the bottom and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 4 scallops each
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 9g; saturated fat 5.5g; cholesterol 37.3mg; vitamin a iu 348.1IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; folate 12.2mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 14.7mg; potassium 142.6mg; sodium 309.9mg.
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2020
I had nice, plump fresh scallops and this simple preparation was perfect. Read More
Rabah El Aawar
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2020
I just prepared this tasty recipe today, and it was devine! Loved it... Thank you so much! It was the 1st time ever for me to cook scallops, and it certainly will never be my last Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2021