Skillet Buffalo Chicken

Add onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add wine (or broth) and hot sauce; cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in cream, any accumulated juices from the chicken and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce.