Skillet Buffalo Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you like Buffalo wings, you'll love this quick skillet Buffalo chicken recipe. Chicken cutlets are sautéed, then smothered in a creamy-spicy sauce. A side-salad garnish of carrots, celery and blue cheese pulls it all together.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add wine (or broth) and hot sauce; cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Stir in cream, any accumulated juices from the chicken and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; simmer for 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce.

  • Toss carrots, celery and blue cheese together in a small bowl. Serve chicken topped with the sauce, with the carrot mixture on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken with 1/4 cup sauce & 1/4 cup salad
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 5.7g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 8.5g; cholesterol 99.7mg; vitamin a iu 3528.1IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 15.7mcg; calcium 70.4mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 31mg; potassium 370mg; sodium 779.7mg.
Reviews (1)

MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2020
I served this over rice and it was delicious. It reheats remarkably well (the crumble of cheese on top melts and the veggies stay toothsome). Read More
