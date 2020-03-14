Coconut Curry Shrimp
This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.
EatingWell.com, February 2020
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 4.5g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 243.4mg; vitamin a iu 3287IU; vitamin c 17.9mg; folate 25.5mcg; calcium 130.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 106.7mg; potassium 626.2mg; sodium 738.1mg.