Coconut Curry Shrimp

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy Thai-inspired coconut curry shrimp is loaded with vegetables and gets tons of flavor from prepared green curry paste and coconut milk. The sweet and spicy sauce gets sopped up by a bed of hot brown rice. Serve with a crunchy Asian slaw to round out the meal.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, February 2020

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add curry paste, garlic, ginger and lemongrass; cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is aromatic and dry, about 2 minutes. Add coconut milk and broth; stir to loosen any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, undisturbed, for 5 minutes.

  • Stir fish sauce and cornstarch in a small bowl. Stir into the curry mixture; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce begins to thicken, about 5 minutes.

  • Add snow peas and carrots to the curry mixture; return to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil, undisturbed, until the vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp; cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp turn pink and are cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in basil. Serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 4.5g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 243.4mg; vitamin a iu 3287IU; vitamin c 17.9mg; folate 25.5mcg; calcium 130.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 106.7mg; potassium 626.2mg; sodium 738.1mg.
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2020
This is a fabulous curry — I like it with Gulf shrimp. Read More
