Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas

Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

Marianne Williams
EatingWell.com, March 2020

10 mins
50 mins
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position a rack in top third of oven; place a large rimmed baking sheet on the rack. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line another baking sheet with paper towels. Spread chickpeas on the paper towels. Rub the chickpeas with more paper towels to remove skins; discard skins.

  • Toss the chickpeas and oil together in a large bowl; spread in an even layer on the hot baking sheet. Roast until crispy and golden brown, about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through.

  • Meanwhile, grind everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder. When the chickpeas are done, sprinkle the hot chickpeas with the ground seasoning; toss to coat. Cool completely, about 10 minutes; enjoy!

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and store at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 25.4g; dietary fiber 6.1g; sugars 1.3g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 83.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 51mg; potassium 274.4mg; sodium 423.4mg.
