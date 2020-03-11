Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Changes: No salt or pepper, mild cheese instead of sharp

Reasons: Personal preference

Results: These were delish. The combo of sweet potato and bacon was so yummy! They were creamy and smooth, like mash potatoes.

Tips: I see another review saying 12 minutes in the microwave started a fire. I would say to do increments or find another way to soften them if you have an older microwave. Mine is new (like it came with a metal shelf because it can handle metal new) and 12 minutes was absolutely nothing. No fire, no smoke smell, all good and they were perfectly tender.