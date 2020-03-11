Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon flavor these "twice baked" sweet potatoes. Quick and easy to make, this loaded sweet potato recipe is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight meal.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, March 2020; updated December 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Can I Use a Microwave to Cook Sweet Potatoes?

Absolutely! Cooking sweet potatoes in the microwave first (instead of baking them) speeds up the cooking time. Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork in several places. This allows steam to escape while the sweet potatoes are cooking. The sweet potatoes are done when they're tender all the way to the center.

What to Serve with Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Whether it's a weekday or you're preparing a holiday meal, this delicious side dish pairs well with many main dishes, including Perfect Prime Rib, Simple Roast Chicken, Maple-Glazed Salmon, Steak au Poivre and Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Garlic.

Loaded sweet potatoes can also be the main course when paired with Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan, Green Salad with Edamame & Beets, Broccoli with Balsamic Mushrooms or Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Prick sweet potatoes all over with a fork. Microwave on High until tender, about 12 minutes. When cool enough to handle, slice the potatoes in half lengthwise. Spoon the flesh into a medium bowl. Stir in cheese, all but 1 tablespoon of the scallions, half the bacon, salt and pepper.

  • Place the potato shells on a rimmed baking sheet. Divide the mixture between the shells. Bake until the cheese is melted and the filling is hot, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and top each half with 1 tablespoon sour cream. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon scallions and the remaining bacon.

Equipment

Rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 stuffed sweet potato
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 13.6g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 4g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 22.3mg; vitamin a iu 11281.3IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 15.6mcg; calcium 141.6mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 24mg; potassium 350mg; sodium 337.5mg.
