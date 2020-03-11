Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon flavor these "twice baked" sweet potatoes. Quick and easy to make, this loaded sweet potato recipe is perfect for the holidays or a weeknight meal.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Can I Use a Microwave to Cook Sweet Potatoes?
Absolutely! Cooking sweet potatoes in the microwave first (instead of baking them) speeds up the cooking time. Prick the sweet potatoes with a fork in several places. This allows steam to escape while the sweet potatoes are cooking. The sweet potatoes are done when they're tender all the way to the center.
What to Serve with Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Whether it's a weekday or you're preparing a holiday meal, this delicious side dish pairs well with many main dishes, including Perfect Prime Rib, Simple Roast Chicken, Maple-Glazed Salmon, Steak au Poivre and Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Garlic.
Loaded sweet potatoes can also be the main course when paired with Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan, Green Salad with Edamame & Beets, Broccoli with Balsamic Mushrooms or Cauliflower, Quinoa & Arugula Salad.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Rimmed baking sheet