Pho-Inspired Beef Noodle Soup

Pho is a traditional Vietnamese noodle dish made with rice noodles and meat, and served in a flavorful, clear broth with a multitude of garnishes. For this recipe, we've used unsalted beef broth seasoned with garlic, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, and clove. Star anise and ngo gai (culantro) are also commonly used to flavor the broth. It simmers for just 15 minutes, becoming infused with the flavor of the spices, but broth for traditional pho may simmer for hours. For garnishing, we've lined up bean sprouts, scallions, basil, chiles and lime, but you could also use cabbage, mint or cilantro. One of the best parts of this dish is how customizable it is.

Lauren Grant Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger, pepper, cinnamon and cloves; cook for 1 minute. Stir in broth and fish sauce; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, partially covered, for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and divide among 4 bowls.

  • Add snap peas, onion and beef to the broth. Simmer until the beef is just cooked through, about 1 minute; remove from heat.

  • Ladle the soup over the noodles. Divide bean sprouts, scallions, basil and chiles among the bowls. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4g; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 59mg; potassium 621mg; sodium 537mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/03/2022