Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.

Lauren Grant
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger, and serrano; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth, mirin, and 1 Tbsp. soy sauce; bring to a simmer. Stir in mushrooms and carrots; simmer until the carrots are just tender, 3 to 6 minutes. Stir in bok choy and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes more.

  • Whisk warm water and miso in a small bowl until smooth; add to the pot. Stir in tofu and cook until heated through, about 1 minute.

  • Stir scallions into the soup. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls. Ladle the soup over the noodles. Drizzle each bowl with 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil and 1/4 tsp. of the remaining soy sauce.

Tips

Tip: Miso is a fermented soybean paste that contributes a deep, rich umami flavor. White miso is a sweet variety made with soy and rice. Look for it in the refrigerated section of well-stocked supermarkets, near the tofu. It will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 9g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; potassium 641mg; sodium 794mg.
