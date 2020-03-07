Potato Hash with Sausage & Fried Egg

Rating: Unrated

Leftover cooked potatoes and peppers form the base of this quick weeknight meal for one. Alternatively, use frozen cubed hash browns and and bell pepper-onion stir-fry mix.

Joyce Hendley, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tsp. oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add green pepper; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in cabbage (or coleslaw mix) and sausage; cook, stirring, until the sausage is no longer pink and the cabbage is wilted, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add roasted vegetables; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 5 minutes more. Transfer the hash to a plate and keep warm.

  • Wipe out the pan with a paper towel, if needed. Add the remaining 1 tsp. oil; heat over medium heat. Crack egg into the pan and cook to desired doneness, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes for a runny yolk and 3 1/2 to 4 minutes for a firmer yolk. Serve the egg on top of the hash.

Tips

Associated Recipes: Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 egg + 2 1/2 cups hash
Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 8g; fat 29g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 227mg; potassium 1252mg; sodium 772mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2021