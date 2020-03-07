Linguine with Lemon Alfredo Shrimp

This bright and lemony shrimp pasta dish was inspired by traditional Alfredo but comes in at only a fraction of the fat and calories. Reduced-fat cream cheese adds body to the sauce, while Parmesan cheese adds its signature robust flavor. This recipe calls for brown rice pasta, which is gluten-free, but if gluten is not a concern for you feel free to serve this sauce over regular linguine or fettucine--or any pasta you like!

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

  • Combine milk and garlic in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1 1/4 cups, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; process with an immersion blender (or a high-powered blender) until smooth, about 1 minute. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Stir in Parmesan, cream cheese and lemon zest until smooth and melted. Cover to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Rinse with warm water.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring often, until opaque, about 3 minutes. Add the Parmesan sauce, pasta and peas; toss to coat. Add the reserved pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Divide among 4 bowls and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

339 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 29.5g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 6.3g; fat 13.6g; saturated fat 6.1g; cholesterol 166.9mg; vitamin a iu 893IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 21mcg; calcium 319.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 72.6mg; potassium 466.4mg; sodium 447.2mg.
