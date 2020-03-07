Boozy Hot Chocolate Board

Combine milk, cocoa, syrup, chocolate pieces and vanilla in a 3- to 7-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low until the chocolate is melted, about 2 hours. Stir in liqueur (if using), cream and salt. Keep warm. (Stovetop variation: Whisk milk, cocoa and syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When steaming, whisk in chocolate, 1 piece at a time, until melted, 5 to 8 minutes. Add vanilla. Whisk in liqueur (if using), cream and salt. Keep warm.)