Boozy Hot Chocolate Board

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Come in from the cold to this fun and festive hot chocolate board! For the adults, spike this rich and decadent hot chocolate with your favorite sweet liqueur and garnish with your favorite toppings. For hands-off prep, make the hot chocolate in your slow cooker.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Hot Chocolate
Accompaniments

Directions

  • Combine milk, cocoa, syrup, chocolate pieces and vanilla in a 3- to 7-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low until the chocolate is melted, about 2 hours. Stir in liqueur (if using), cream and salt. Keep warm. (Stovetop variation: Whisk milk, cocoa and syrup in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When steaming, whisk in chocolate, 1 piece at a time, until melted, 5 to 8 minutes. Add vanilla. Whisk in liqueur (if using), cream and salt. Keep warm.)

    Advertisement

  • Arrange accompaniments of your choice on a serving board, and serve with the hot chocolate.

Tips

Equipment: 3- to 7-qt. slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup cocoa & 1 Tbsp. accompaniments each
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 21.8g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 18.6g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 27.6mg; vitamin a iu 393.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 135.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 13.1mg; potassium 169.6mg; sodium 124.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/01/2022