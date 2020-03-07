Boozy Hot Chocolate Board
Come in from the cold to this fun and festive hot chocolate board! For the adults, spike this rich and decadent hot chocolate with your favorite sweet liqueur and garnish with your favorite toppings. For hands-off prep, make the hot chocolate in your slow cooker.
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 3- to 7-qt. slow cooker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1/2 cup cocoa & 1 Tbsp. accompaniments each
Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 21.8g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 18.6g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 27.6mg; vitamin a iu 393.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 5.9mcg; calcium 135.9mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 13.1mg; potassium 169.6mg; sodium 124.3mg.