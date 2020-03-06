Moroccan Chicken & Tomato Stew

This Moroccan chicken stew is inspired by a traditional tagine, a dish which takes its name from the pottery vessel it's made in (a skillet works here). Serve with a side of roasted vegetables and whole-wheat couscous, if desired.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk flour and spice blend in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning as needed, until browned on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add tomatoes, salt, pepper, and any leftover flour mixture to the pan, stirring to scrape up any browned bits. Bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 63mg; potassium 457mg; sodium 388mg.
