Spice-Seared Salmon with Greek-Style Green Beans

Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

25 mins
35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil; coat with cooking spray.

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, 1 Tbsp. dill, and 1/4 tsp. salt; bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in green beans. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice and the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a shallow bowl. Dip salmon in the lemon-oil mixture to coat well. Place the salmon, skin-side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with spice mix and the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Roast the salmon until it is just opaque in the center, about 10 minutes.

  • Divide the green bean mixture among 4 plates, add a piece of salmon, and sprinkle with the remaining 1 Tbsp. dill.

Tips

Associated Recipes: Baharat Spice Mix

Nutrition Facts

1 piece salmon + 3/4 cup green beans
311 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 7g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 72mg; potassium 1143mg; sodium 397mg.
