Spice-Seared Salmon with Greek-Style Green Beans
Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020
Serving Size:1 piece salmon + 3/4 cup green beans
311 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 7g; fat 15g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 72mg; potassium 1143mg; sodium 397mg.