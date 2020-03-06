Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.

Amy Riolo
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms release their liquid and begin to brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Add kale, tomato, and 1 tsp. herb mix. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale is wilted and the mushrooms are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Remove from heat, cover, and keep warm.

  • Sprinkle fish with the remaining 1 tsp. herb mix and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 2 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and cook until the flesh is opaque, 2 to 4 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Transfer the fish to 4 plates or a serving platter. Top and surround the fish with the vegetables; sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Tips

Associated Recipes: Mediterranean Herb Mix

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece fish + 1/2 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 45mg; potassium 736mg; sodium 598mg.
