Baharat Spice Mix

Baharat is an Arabic term for spices or spice blends. Many countries in the Middle East have variations of a basic baharat for fish, poultry, and meat. This version is designed for fish and seafood dishes, but can also be used with beef, poultry, and vegetables.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and pepper in a clean glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Secure the lid and shake until the seasonings are mixed well. Store in a cool, dry place (or the fridge) for up to 6 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tsp.
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.6g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1mg.
