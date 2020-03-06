Spanish Seasoning Blend

Bright and zesty, this Spanish seasoning mixture is perfect for paella. It also works well with chicken, potatoes, seafood, and vegetables.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine paprika, cumin, pepper, and (if desired) crushed red pepper and cayenne in a clean glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Secure the lid and shake until the seasonings are mixed well. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Associated Recipes: Spice-Roasted Chicken & Lemon Potatoes

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tsp.
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 4.9g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 0.7g; fat 1.4g; sodium 6mg.
