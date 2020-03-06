Moroccan Spice Blend

This Moroccan spice blend is often used to season chicken in Moroccan cuisine. It also works well with beef or salmon.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5

  • Combine coriander, cumin, ginger, cinnamon, and pepper in a clean glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Secure the lid and shake until the seasonings are mixed well. Store in a cool, dry place (or the fridge) for up to 6 months.

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Serving Size:
1 tsp.
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 1.2g; sodium 6mg.
