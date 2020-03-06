Mediterranean Herb Mix
In the Mediterranean region, blends of dried locally grown herbs are common. This version is ideal for vegetables, seafood, poultry, and pork.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tsp.
Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.9g.