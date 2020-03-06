Mediterranean Herb Mix

In the Mediterranean region, blends of dried locally grown herbs are common. This version is ideal for vegetables, seafood, poultry, and pork.

Amy Riolo
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oregano, rosemary, thyme, mint, and sage in a clean glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Secure the lid and shake until the seasonings are mixed well. Store in a cool, dry place (or the fridge) for up to 6 months. Just before using, crush the herbs between your fingers, with a mortar and pestle, or in a spice mill to release their flavors.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tsp.
Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.9g.
