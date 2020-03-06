Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad
Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020; updated September 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To remove gills from the underside of portobello caps, scrape them off gently with the tip of a spoon. While the gills are edible, removing them makes room for the stuffing (the gills can also discolor other ingredients they touch).
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 portobello pizzas + 1/2 cup arugula salad
Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 11g; fat 13g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 15mg; potassium 1036mg; sodium 554mg.