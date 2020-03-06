Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad

Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.

Sara Haas, RDN
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with foil and set a wire rack on it. Brush tops of portobello caps with 1 Tbsp. oil and place them, undersides-up, on the rack. Roast for 10 minutes. Flip and roast for 5 minutes more.

  • Remove the portobellos from the oven and carefully flip them back over so that the undersides are up. Season with 1/4 tsp. pepper. Spread 1 Tbsp. sauce inside each cap. Divide spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, mozzarella, and feta among the caps. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Return the portobellos to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and starting to brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. oil, the remaining 1/8 tsp. pepper, and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add arugula and toss to coat.

  • Garnish the portobello pizzas with basil and serve with the arugula salad.

Tips

To remove gills from the underside of portobello caps, scrape them off gently with the tip of a spoon. While the gills are edible, removing them makes room for the stuffing (the gills can also discolor other ingredients they touch).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 portobello pizzas + 1/2 cup arugula salad
Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 11g; fat 13g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 15mg; potassium 1036mg; sodium 554mg.
