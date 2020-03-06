Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken

How to Make the Dressing and Marinade

This healthy variation of green goddess salad dressing gets its creaminess from buttermilk, Greek yogurt and fresh herbs. We lightened it up by using low-fat buttermilk and low-fat Greek yogurt. In a food processor, combine the buttermilk, yogurt, parsley, chives, lemon juice and garlic, then blend until smooth. If you don't have a food processor, you can use a countertop or immersion blender.

This two-in-one recipe is both the dressing for the salad and the marinade for the chicken. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mixture for the dressing and the remaining mixture is for the marinade.

How to Marinate the Chicken

The mild acidity of the buttermilk and Greek yogurt in the marinade helps tenderize the chicken and keeps it moist. The fresh herbs, lemon and garlic provide a boost of flavor. To marinate the chicken, pour the marinade into a large, sealable plastic bag and add the chicken tenders. Remove as much air from the bag as you can, seal, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to 6 hours. Don't go over 6 hours because at that point the acid in the marinade will start to break down the protein in the chicken, giving it a mushy texture.

How to Thinly Slice Lacinato Kale

Tuscan-Kale

Lacinato kale (also called Tuscan or dinosaur kale) is a variety of dark leafy kale that's almost as common as curly kale. The stems on the Lacinato variety are also woody and fibrous, but the leaves are flatter than curly kale with an embossed, crinkly texture.

To slice the kale, cut along each side of the stem and discard the stems. Stack the kale leaves, roll them tightly and then slice the kale into thin strips.

