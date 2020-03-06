Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken

Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

Sara Haas, RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Micaela Young, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020; updated November 2022

active:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Make the Dressing and Marinade

This healthy variation of green goddess salad dressing gets its creaminess from buttermilk, Greek yogurt and fresh herbs. We lightened it up by using low-fat buttermilk and low-fat Greek yogurt. In a food processor, combine the buttermilk, yogurt, parsley, chives, lemon juice and garlic, then blend until smooth. If you don't have a food processor, you can use a countertop or immersion blender.

This two-in-one recipe is both the dressing for the salad and the marinade for the chicken. Reserve 1/2 cup of the mixture for the dressing and the remaining mixture is for the marinade.

How to Marinate the Chicken

The mild acidity of the buttermilk and Greek yogurt in the marinade helps tenderize the chicken and keeps it moist. The fresh herbs, lemon and garlic provide a boost of flavor. To marinate the chicken, pour the marinade into a large, sealable plastic bag and add the chicken tenders. Remove as much air from the bag as you can, seal, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to 6 hours. Don't go over 6 hours because at that point the acid in the marinade will start to break down the protein in the chicken, giving it a mushy texture.

How to Thinly Slice Lacinato Kale

Lacinato kale (also called Tuscan or dinosaur kale) is a variety of dark leafy kale that's almost as common as curly kale. The stems on the Lacinato variety are also woody and fibrous, but the leaves are flatter than curly kale with an embossed, crinkly texture.

To slice the kale, cut along each side of the stem and discard the stems. Stack the kale leaves, roll them tightly and then slice the kale into thin strips.

Learn more about the different varieties of kale and check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut kale.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk, yogurt, parsley, chives, lemon juice and garlic in a food processor and blend until smooth. Refrigerate 1/2 cup to use as dressing. Pour the remaining mixture into a large, sealable plastic bag and add chicken tenders. Remove air from the bag, seal, and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours (and up to 6 hours).

  • Combine water and quinoa in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the quinoa is tender, 13 to 15 minutes. Drain any excess liquid. Add lemon zest and salt; fluff with a fork.

  • Meanwhile, position oven rack about 4 inches from heat source; preheat broiler. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Coat with cooking spray. Remove the chicken from the marinade, shaking off excess (discard marinade), and place on the prepared baking sheet. Broil the chicken, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees F, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Add kale and 1/4 cup of the reserved dressing to the quinoa; stir to combine. Divide the quinoa mixture among 4 bowls. Top with cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes and chicken. Drizzle the remaining 1/4 cup dressing over the bowls. Top with avocado, cheese and almonds.

Equipment

Food processor, large rimmed baking sheet

To make ahead

Prepare quinoa (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 1 day; marinate chicken (Step 1) up to 6 hours ahead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 cups
Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 51g; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 9g; fat 19g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 89mg; potassium 917mg; sodium 359mg.
