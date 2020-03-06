Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde
Fresh cilantro, parsley, and lime juice make a tangy green salsa that adds lively flavor to this easy grilled shrimp recipe.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Mini food processor; four 12-inch metal or bamboo skewers
Tip: To broil the shrimp: Preheat broiler to high. Skewer the shrimp as directed in Step 3 and place on a large baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat source, flipping the skewers once and turning the pan as needed, until the shrimp are pink and opaque, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. shrimp + 1 cup vegetable mixture + 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5g; fat 14g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 183mg; potassium 602mg; sodium 503mg.