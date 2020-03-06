Easy Grilled Shrimp with Cilantro Salsa Verde

Fresh cilantro, parsley, and lime juice make a tangy green salsa that adds lively flavor to this easy grilled shrimp recipe.

Hilary Meyer
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. (No grill? See Tip.)

    Advertisement

  • Combine cilantro, parsley, garlic, lime juice, oil, 1/4 tsp. salt, and pepper in a mini food processor. Process until the herbs are finely chopped. Reserve 1/4 cup of the salsa. Transfer the rest to a medium bowl and add beans, tomatoes, and cucumber; stir to combine.

  • Thread shrimp onto four 12-inch metal or bamboo skewers and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Grill the shrimp, turning once, until they turn pink and opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve the shrimp over the vegetable mixture, drizzled with the reserved salsa. Garnish with additional cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Equipment: Mini food processor; four 12-inch metal or bamboo skewers

Tip: To broil the shrimp: Preheat broiler to high. Skewer the shrimp as directed in Step 3 and place on a large baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat source, flipping the skewers once and turning the pan as needed, until the shrimp are pink and opaque, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. shrimp + 1 cup vegetable mixture + 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5g; fat 14g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 183mg; potassium 602mg; sodium 503mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/07/2022