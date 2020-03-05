Bunny Cupcakes

These adorable bunny cupcakes are oh-so-simple to make. A split marshmallow dusted with colored sparkling sugar makes "ears" that say "rabbit" at a glance.

Nancy Baggett
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

Ingredients

Marshmallow "Bunny Ears"
Cupcakes
Frosting

Directions

  • To prepare sparkling sugar: Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Whisk decorating (or sanding) sugar and raspberry powder in a medium bowl. Add water and thoroughly stir until the sugar is evenly coated. Spread into an even layer on the prepared pan. Place in the oven and turn off the heat. Let the sugar dry for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. (If being used right away, the sugar doesn't have to be completely dry, but must be if stored.) If there are clumps, lay a sheet of parchment on top and roll a rolling pin over the sugar to crush into fine bits. Set aside.

  • To prepare cupcakes: Increase oven temperature to 325 degrees. Coat two 12-cup muffin tins with cooking spray or line with cupcake liners.

  • Whisk cake flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Beat butter, oil and granulated sugar in a large bowl on medium speed until well blended. Increase speed to high and beat until light in color, thickened and creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually beat in eggs, vanilla and lemon zest, scraping down the sides as needed. With the mixer on low speed, alternately mix in the dry ingredients and 1 cup milk, starting and ending with the dry ingredients and scraping down the sides as needed until well blended. Don't overmix.

  • Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups. Bake until the tops spring back when lightly touched and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Transfer the cupcakes to a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare frosting: Combine raspberry powder and milk in a small bowl. Beat butter and confectioners' sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the raspberry mixture and beat until smooth.

  • To decorate: Frost the cupcakes. Cut marshmallows in half diagonally. Immediately dip the sticky, cut side in the reserved raspberry sparkling sugar. Position the marshmallows on the cupcakes to look like bunny ears.

Tips

To make ahead: Store sparkling sugar (Steps 1-2) airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month. Refrigerate decorated cupcakes for up to 2 days.

Equipment: Parchment paper, 2 muffin tins with 12 (1/2-cup) cups

Tip: Freeze-Dried Fruit for Food Coloring

Freeze-dried fruits have all their water removed in a heat-free, vacuum process that also protects colors, keeps flavors fresh and fruity and creates a crumbly texture (unlike the leathery, traditionally dried ones). Ground into powder, they're ideal for coloring.

Where to Buy: Both freeze-dried fruit and pre-ground powders are readily available. Look for them at the supermarket with other dried fruit or online at amazon.com.

To Prepare Them: Grind freeze-dried fruits in a food processor until they become a fine powder. (If you find dried fruits already powdered, there's no need to grind them.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cupcake
Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 42.2g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 26.4g; fat 11.5g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 44.1mg; vitamin a iu 291.6IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 30.7mcg; calcium 47mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 50.7mg; sodium 115.2mg; added sugar 26g.
