Bunny Cupcakes

Whisk decorating (or sanding) sugar and raspberry powder in a medium bowl. Add water and thoroughly stir until the sugar is evenly coated. Spread into an even layer on the prepared pan. Place in the oven and turn off the heat. Let the sugar dry for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours. (If being used right away, the sugar doesn't have to be completely dry, but must be if stored.) If there are clumps, lay a sheet of parchment on top and roll a rolling pin over the sugar to crush into fine bits. Set aside.