Pasta Salad with Arugula-Lemon Pesto

If you want proof that school gardens help create sophisticated and adventurous eaters, look no further. Just say "arugula-lemon pesto" to yourself and marvel that the origin of this pasta salad recipe is a cookbook that is an offshoot of school garden programs in Vermont. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, combine arugula, Parmesan, sunflower seeds, garlic, lemon zest and salt in a food processor; process until smooth. With the motor running, add lemon juice and oil; process until combined.

  • Reserve 1/2 cup cooking water, then drain the pasta. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl and add the pesto, beans, sun-dried tomatoes, onion and pepper; toss to combine. Add just enough of the reserved pasta-cooking water to get a creamy consistency; toss to coat.

1 1/4 cups
497 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 58.8g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 6g; fat 24.5g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 6.4mg; vitamin a iu 870.6IU; vitamin c 12.9mg; folate 105.7mcg; calcium 168.2mg; iron 4.4mg; magnesium 142.7mg; potassium 829mg; sodium 461.1mg.
