Beet Burgers

This sophisticated beet burger recipe tastes better than most restaurant veggie burgers. Maybe that's because its creator taught at the New England Culinary Institute before joining a school nutrition program. Recipe adapted from Dave Horner, food service chief of Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District in Vermont.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden, about 3 minutes.

  • Whisk egg in a large bowl. Stir in beet, carrot, Parmesan, rice, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, flour, parsley, soy sauce, salt and the onion until well combined. Using 1/2 cup for each, shape the mixture into 6 patties, each about 2 1/2 inches wide. Place on the prepared pan.

  • Bake until browned and heated through, about 30 minutes. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings, if desired.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Serving Size:
1 burger
Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 2.7g; fat 13.2g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 36.7mg; vitamin a iu 1837.7IU; vitamin c 4.3mg; folate 63.3mcg; calcium 88.1mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 54.1mg; potassium 254.9mg; sodium 429.9mg.
