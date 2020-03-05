Baked Parsnip Chips

These parsnip chips have only 4 ingredients and couldn't be easier to make. They're best when the parsnips are sliced thinly and evenly, so if you have a mandoline this would be the perfect time to get it out. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.

Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

15 mins
1 hr 15 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in middle and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F.

  • Toss parsnips in a large bowl with oil, salt and pepper. Divide between 2 baking sheets and spread into even layers.

  • Bake, stirring the parsnips and switching the positions of the pans and rotating them from back to front halfway through, until golden brown, about 1 hour.

1/3 cup
90 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 11.6g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 3.1g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; vitamin c 10.9mg; folate 43.1mcg; calcium 23.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 18.7mg; potassium 241.6mg; sodium 103.3mg; added sugar 3g.
