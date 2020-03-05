Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy muffin recipe features strawberries, but you can use your favorite berry in their place. Recipe adapted from the Massachusetts Farm to School program.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
18

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 18 (1/2-cup) muffin cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk applesauce, sugar and oil in a large bowl. Add flour, baking soda and salt; whisk until combined. Gently fold in strawberries. Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake the muffins until the tops spring back when touched lightly and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 22 to 28 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 muffin
Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 29.6g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 14g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 8.1IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; folate 5mcg; calcium 3.9mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 70.2mg; sodium 254.9mg; added sugar 14g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/27/2022