Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad

The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious. Recipe adapted from Danielle McNerney.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

  • Combine water, quinoa and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the quinoa is tender and the water is absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, oil, maple syrup, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.

  • Add the cooked quinoa, strawberries, basil and feta to the dressing; stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 25.9g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 4.5g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 189.6IU; vitamin c 28.8mg; folate 75.4mcg; calcium 77.8mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 73.6mg; potassium 272mg; sodium 309.1mg; added sugar 1g.
