Chicken & Broccoli Curry with Turmeric Brown Rice

When students in Georgia were challenged to use local ingredients to come up with a creative dish that could be easily made in cafeterias, this recipe was a finalist. The kids wanted to cook their rice in milk with turmeric to give it a creamy texture and golden color, but they swapped in rice milk to keep the dish dairy-free. Regular milk works just as well. Adapted from Georgia Farm to School.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

40 mins
50 mins
4

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and 1 tablespoon ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice and turmeric; cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add 1 cup rice milk, water and salt; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the rice is tender and all the liquid has been absorbed, about 35 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add bell pepper, curry paste and the remaining 1 tablespoon ginger; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the remaining 1 1/4 cups rice milk and brown sugar; bring to a gentle boil over high heat. Add broccoli, reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until the broccoli is tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice. Serve the curry over the rice, topped with cilantro (or parsley).

2 cups
599 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 79.5g; dietary fiber 7.2g; sugars 15.4g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 3396.4IU; vitamin c 106.2mg; folate 73.6mcg; calcium 216.3mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 58.7mg; potassium 532mg; sodium 795.5mg; added sugar 15g.
