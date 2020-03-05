Chicken & Broccoli Curry with Turmeric Brown Rice
When students in Georgia were challenged to use local ingredients to come up with a creative dish that could be easily made in cafeterias, this recipe was a finalist. The kids wanted to cook their rice in milk with turmeric to give it a creamy texture and golden color, but they swapped in rice milk to keep the dish dairy-free. Regular milk works just as well. Adapted from Georgia Farm to School.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Serving Size:2 cups
599 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 79.5g; dietary fiber 7.2g; sugars 15.4g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 3396.4IU; vitamin c 106.2mg; folate 73.6mcg; calcium 216.3mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 58.7mg; potassium 532mg; sodium 795.5mg; added sugar 15g.