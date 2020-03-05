Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette

Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.

Becky Duffett
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, tamari (or soy sauce), honey, ginger, garlic and salt in a large bowl. Add cabbage, carrot, daikon and 3 tablespoons each cilantro and scallions; toss to coat. Serve the slaw topped with sesame seeds and the remaining 1 tablespoon each cilantro and scallions.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 6.3g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 3.8g; fat 7.8g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 1628.4IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 25.9mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 10.1mg; potassium 112.3mg; sodium 218mg; added sugar 2g.
