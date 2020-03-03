Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce

Refresh your routine this January with some of these simple, one-pot meals. These recipes focus on lean meats, fish and plant-based protein sources, fresh veggies, whole grains and healthy fats, like olive oil, so you know they'll fit into a Mediterranean diet eating plan. This roundup of recipes will help you reap the benefits of following the Mediterranean diet, which was named the healthiest diet of 2022. Recipes like our White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry are so tasty, you'll keep them on repeat for the rest of the year.