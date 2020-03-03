Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce

This crispy cod recipe shows you how to make golden fish that's not deep-fried, to put a healthy twist on a classic. Pat it dry and dredge it with a bit of flour before sautéing in a hot pan.

Breana Killeen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk herbs, buttermilk, mayonnaise, pinch of salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Pat fish dry with paper towels and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss with flour in a medium bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and snow peas to the pan. Cook until lightly charred on one side, about 1 minute. Stir and continue cooking until bright green and tender, about 1 minute more.

  • Serve the fish and snow peas with the reserved sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. cod, 1/2 cup snow peas & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4.4g; fat 12.9g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 57mg; vitamin a iu 267.4IU; vitamin c 25.7mg; folate 10.1mcg; calcium 80.1mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 43.3mg; potassium 264.4mg; sodium 461.9mg.
